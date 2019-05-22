Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,099,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,882,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Tudor Pickering raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

PAA stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa-position-lessened-by-nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.