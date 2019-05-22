Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.30.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.86. 1,033,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,654. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $210.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

