Pinterest (PINS) Shares Down 0.3%

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $26.63. 45,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,008,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Pinterest Company Profile
