Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS EMTL remained flat at $$49.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 44,418 shares of the company traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1834 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

