Pinduoduo (PDD) Shares Down 8.5%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.78. 26,374,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 8,318,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 78.51% and a negative return on equity of 114.98%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

