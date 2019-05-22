Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,833.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $403,046.00 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000407 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,645,620,996 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

