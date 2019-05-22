Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.42.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

