PFG Advisors Has $291,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,228,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,622 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

