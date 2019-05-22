Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 34,943.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270,463 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,787,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in MasTec by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 69,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

