Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,909 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $126.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

