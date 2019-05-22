PDF Solutions (PDFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

