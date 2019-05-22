PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 7,762 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

