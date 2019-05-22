PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $24.45 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 107.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,780 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,856,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

