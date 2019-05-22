Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 3,000 Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$57,072.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,060,463.80.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. Sienna Senior Living Inc has a 1 year low of C$15.44 and a 1 year high of C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$169.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.259999986236104 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 642.25%.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.78.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

