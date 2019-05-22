Patrick D. Quarles Buys 6,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $59,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TREC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 53,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,151. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

