Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Pareteum stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 3,350,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,112. Pareteum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 32.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pareteum will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

