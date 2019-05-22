Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.48 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 257,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,010,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $142.07 and a one year high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $188.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

