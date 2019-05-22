ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.91 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. ORBCOMM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,161 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $29,792.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 4,207 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,122.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $269,080 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 586,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 375,481 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,632,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 319,230 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in ORBCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 7,560,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 296,549 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 423,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 211,478 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

