OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.26

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 5869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett acquired 10,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 996.6% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

