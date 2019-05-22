Op Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.69 on Monday. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 146.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 797,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,546 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Op Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 57.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 511,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares during the period.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

