Online (OIO) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Online has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Online token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00399175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.01295174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00148971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official website is online.io . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

