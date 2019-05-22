ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $18.77. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 10997880 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,069 shares of company stock valued at $864,410. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,204,000 after buying an additional 411,056 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,954.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Down to $18.77” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/on-semiconductor-on-shares-gap-down-to-18-77.html.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.