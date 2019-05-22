Nubeva Technologies (NBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 101500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

