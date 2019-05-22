Nordstrom (JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.
Shares of JWN opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.
JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $57,872,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $55,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
