Nordstrom (JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $57,872,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $55,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/nordstrom-jwn-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-20-eps.html.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.