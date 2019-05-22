Nordson (NDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total value of $551,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $9,831,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $59,907,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,942,000 after buying an additional 279,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 38,709.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 166,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,607,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

