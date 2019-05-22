Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NOK opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

