NN (NNBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NNBR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. NN has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.42.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.86 million. Analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NN by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NN by 343.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.