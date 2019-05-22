NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. NIX has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $81,789.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.03179948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.05170596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.01143806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.01116948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00090679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00919879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00305868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021681 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX's total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX's official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

