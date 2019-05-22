Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after buying an additional 439,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,098,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after buying an additional 379,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

OC opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,881 shares of company stock worth $1,562,045 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

