Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 879 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 1,091,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

