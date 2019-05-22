Nice (NICE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $139.89 on Monday. Nice has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.