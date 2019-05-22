New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,800 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,281,000 after acquiring an additional 482,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after acquiring an additional 534,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,837,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,887.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

