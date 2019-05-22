New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $71.42 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $71,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 22,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,947,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $718,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,730 shares of company stock worth $1,856,849. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.26.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

