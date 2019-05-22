Neogen Co. (NEOG) Director Sells $885,750.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 93,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,865. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 105.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/neogen-co-neog-director-sells-885750-00-in-stock.html.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.