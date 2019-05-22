Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

