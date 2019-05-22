National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,200. The stock has a market cap of $574.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.85. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in National CineMedia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,960,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 365,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,571,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after acquiring an additional 176,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

