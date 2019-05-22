MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,985,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,555,886,000 after buying an additional 491,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nike by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,168,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,347,034,000 after buying an additional 1,689,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

