MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.71 Million

Analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report sales of $172.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the highest is $173.34 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $171.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $723.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $725.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $731.46 million, with estimates ranging from $720.63 million to $740.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 26.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MSG Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSG Networks by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 358,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in MSG Networks by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 456,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

