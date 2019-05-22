Mossland (MOC) One Day Volume Tops $23,144.00

Mossland (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Mossland token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. Mossland has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $23,144.00 worth of Mossland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mossland has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mossland Profile

Mossland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,921,501 tokens. The official website for Mossland is moss.land . Mossland’s official Twitter account is @TheMossland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mossland’s official message board is moss.land/blog

Mossland Token Trading

Mossland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mossland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mossland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mossland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

