Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 84,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

UTL opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.23). Unitil had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

