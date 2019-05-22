Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mongodb by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $1,978,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $284,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,925 shares of company stock worth $26,066,704. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

