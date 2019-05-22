Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $12.11 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 817.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

