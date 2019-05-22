Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 305 ($3.99). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.75 ($4.49).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 384.70 ($5.03).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

