Moneynet Reaches Market Cap of $386,662.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $386,662.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.01148588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Moneynet Token Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,947,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,955,752,161 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Fatbtc and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

