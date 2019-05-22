MOAC (MOAC) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. MOAC has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $92,167.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00011055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000396 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

