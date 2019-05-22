Midwich Group (MIDW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

MIDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Midwich Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 707 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

MIDW traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 626 ($8.18). 12,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562. The stock has a market cap of $498.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 710 ($9.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £6,250,000 ($8,166,732.00).

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.