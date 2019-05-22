Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 15,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,722,161.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,094,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,354 shares of company stock worth $30,340,221. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $986.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

