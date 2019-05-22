Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 36,621 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 36,621 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $413,084.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,746,578 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.57 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 97.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 236,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,737.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 1,094,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 83.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 57.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

