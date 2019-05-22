Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBSB. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,353,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

