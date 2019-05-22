Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,502,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,983 shares of company stock worth $2,661,091 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
