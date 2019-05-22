Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,502,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,983 shares of company stock worth $2,661,091 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

